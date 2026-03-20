1xBet Gambia announces Eid Sports Festival with prizes, fan activities, and responsible gaming

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1xBet Gambia will host the Eid Sports Festival on 28–29 March, bringing together sport, entertainment, prize activities, and responsible gaming education in a festival format built around fun participation, instant rewards, and community engagement.

The Eid Sports Festival by 1xBet is designed as a two-day celebration where visitors will be able to enjoy sports challenges, prize zones, and the 1xBalance educational space, while competing for gifts, cash rewards, and the festival’s grand prize: a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.

Through the festival, 1xBet aims to encourage people to take part in light sports activities, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and engage with the brand in a positive way.

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Sports challenges and prize zones

Access to the festival will be open to registered and new players who complete registration on site or make a deposit of 200 GMD or more at the entrance zone. On-site promoters will assist with registration and deposit confirmation before entry.

The Eid Sports Festival will feature football, basketball and keepy-uppy challenges, giving visitors the chance to compete, have fun and win prizes. Rewards will include branded items, footballs, cash prizes and grand prize – a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.

The overall emphasis of the festival is not only on competition itself, but on the chance to win prizes, enjoy the atmosphere, and take part in a lively sports celebration with 1xBet.

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Photo zone and social media contest

The festival will also include a dedicated photo zone and a linked social media activity for participants.

To enter the draw for the main prize, participants will need to follow 1xBet Gambia on X and Facebook, take a photo at the event, post it on X or Facebook tagging 1xBet Gambia and using the hashtag #1xBetEid, show the published post to a promoter, leave their name and phone number, and be available to collect the prize on 29 March.

At the end of the second day, one participant will be selected to receive the festival’s grand prize: a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.

1xBalance zone and responsible gaming education

The festival will include a dedicated 1xBalance Zone introducing visitors to 1xBalance.com, 1xBet’s responsible gaming platform. The platform offers tools and educational content that help users assess their betting habits, manage their bankroll, and make more informed decisions. Its key features include the Betting Style Test, the Bet Calculator, and practical materials on safer play.

At the zone, promoters will explain how the platform works and how players can use its tools in practice. As part of the promotion, visitors who complete the Betting Style Test on the 1xBalance site will receive a free bet, linking education with direct participation and making the responsible gaming message a visible part of the festival experience.

1xBet Festival: prizes, sport, and fun

With sports activities, branded gifts, cash rewards, a photo zone, digital participation, and the chance to win a Samsung phone, the Eid Sports Festival by 1xBet Gambia is designed first and foremost as a high-energy prize-driven event built around fun and community participation.

At the same time, the festival also gives 1xBet Gambia a platform to present a wider message: encouraging people to engage with sport in an enjoyable way, rewarding participation, and promoting more informed and responsible gaming through 1xBalance.