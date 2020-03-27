47 Covid-19 test results pending

By Omar Bah

The Ministry of Health has said that some 47 test results are pending in the current national efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The director of health promotion Modou Njai, who made this disclose, added: “Tentatively the country still has three confirmed Covid-19 cases and one probable case at the moment.

The probable case is the co-traveller of the second confirmed case. This man, also a Bangladeshi, has started developing pneumonia-like symptoms.”

He said the compound of the third confirmed case in Numuyel has been put on quarantine and in total lockdown.

“Reports indicating that a nurse was tested positive in Brikama are false. There is no testing laboratory in Brikama.People should stop spreading reports like that; it would only stigmatise our nurses,” he said.

In an attempt to assure Gambians, the ministry said the country might not experience a lockdown.

The Ministry of Health has also expressed dismay over the stigma being directed at an individual who has undergone coronavirus test.

The ministry said while the person tested negative for the coronavirus, people were still running away from him.

“There was also somebody who has gone through the process and tested negative and the person is now in the community but people are running away from the individual. We want to appeal to the people to realise these guys have already been tested and they are negative. Why do we need to run [away] from these individuals? We are trying to discriminate them; we are trying to isolate them. That is something the public should be mindful of,” he added.