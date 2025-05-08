4th EU Film Festival slated May 15-19

- Advertisement -

The 4th European Film Festival in Banjul organised by the European Union Delegation in partnership with France, Germany, Spain and Italy will be held from 15 to 19 May 2025.

The Festival will showcase four entertaining and powerful European movies which will be screened throughout the festival at the Alliance Francaise gardens.

Among the films to be shown are ‘Les Choristes’ from France, a moving story about the power of music and mentorship which will be screened on 15 May, “Celda 211” from Spain,a gripping prison drama full of tension to be screened on 16 May, “More Than Strangers” from Germany, a contemporary tale about otherness and human connection to be screen on 17 May, and “Lo Capitano” from Italy, a modern odyssey exploring dreams of elsewhere and the realities of migration a movie on the “backway”, mainly in wolof which will be screened on May 19.

Short Gambian films will also be screened, highlighting the Festival’s commitment to promoting local cinematic talent. There is free entry for all screenings. And before each film, the audience will have the opportunity to enjoy a traditional dish from the country featured, served at the Alliance Restaurant.