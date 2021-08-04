5 Ghanaians arrested for illegally importing 37,000 liters of fuel

The Gambia Police Force have announced the arrest of five Ghanaian nationals for allegedly importing fuel into the country illegally.

“Personnel of the Police Intervention Unit Delta Platoon in collaboration with the GRA Intelligence Unit, intercepted 37 thousand litres of fuel (diesel), suspected to be illegally imported into the country,” the police said in a statement yesterday.

“This came on the heels of a joint operation launched at the Sea Port (Wharf Njago) aimed at tackling illegal importation of goods into the country. Such illicit activities by individuals, are motivated by their desire to evade payment of taxes and fulfilment of other tax obligations.

The vessel intercepted was searched and the following crew members were arrested; Thomas Abraham – Nationality Ghanaian, aged fifty, (captain); Moro Ousman- Nationality Ghanaian, aged forty seven, (Cook); Awal Ali- Nationality Ghanaian, aged twenty nine, (Chief Officer); Adjetey Jonathan, Nationality Ghanaian, aged twenty nine, (fisherman); [and] David Salifu- Nationality Ghanaian, aged forty five, (mechanic)

“They are currently helping the police in their investigations. Members of the public are encouraged to volunteer information about criminal activities within their communities.”