Adieu, Bruce Asemota

- Advertisement -

By Justice Ebrima Jaiteh

It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Mr Bruce Asemota, a seasoned journalist of The Standard newspaper, who departed from us on the evening of Friday, 3rd October, 2025.

Bruce was more than a journalist covering the courts; he was a man of integrity, a professional who valued accuracy, fairness, and balance in his reporting. For decades, he distinguished himself as one of The Gambia’s most seasoned court reporters, faithfully chronicling the work of the judiciary and ensuring that justice was not only done but also seen to be done by the public. His reporting was consistently marked by clarity, truth, and responsibility.

- Advertisement -

His career in journalism was long, distinguished, and inspiring. Bruce worked with The Daily Observer and The Point newspaper for many years with distinction before joining The Standard newspaper. At every institution he served, he left behind a legacy of professionalism, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to telling the Gambian story with honesty and courage.

To me, and to many within the bench and the bar, Bruce was not merely a court reporter. He was a partner in the pursuit of justice — using the power of the written word to bridge the gap between the judiciary and the society we serve. His commitment to transparency and accountability through journalism contributed immensely to strengthening public trust in our justice system.

Beyond his professional life, Bruce will be remembered for his humility, warmth, and humanity. He carried himself with grace and respect, qualities that earned him the friendship and admiration of judges, lawyers, and colleagues across the media fraternity. He also served as a mentor to younger journalists, inspiring them with his example of professionalism and dedication.

- Advertisement -

His sudden passing is a great loss, not only to the media but to The Gambia as a whole. We have lost a voice of truth, a chronicler of justice, and a man whose pen served the nation with courage and dignity.

As we mourn this irreplaceable loss, we also celebrate a life lived with purpose and meaning. Bruce’s legacy will endure in the stories he told, the values he stood for, and the impact he had on all who had the privilege to know him.

May The Almighty grant him eternal rest, and may his family and loved ones find comfort in the knowledge that Bruce’s life was one of service, honour, and distinction.

Farewell, my dear friend Bruce Asemota. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy will forever live on.