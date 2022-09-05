Africa Volleyball president hold talks with GNOC, MoYS

- Advertisement -

Visiting Confederation of African Volleyball president Madam Bouchra Hajij on Saturday held a meeting with the president of Gambia National Olympic Committee and former IOC member, Ms Beatrice Allen, at her office in Bakau.

The meeting was attended by some of the Africa Zone II volleyball presidents currently attending a meeting in The Gambia. The visit is part of President Bouchra’s visit to member countries to meet leaders and discuss strategies to develop volleyball in the continent.

The GNOC president Allen reaffirmed her continuous support to beach volleyball in particular and announced that her office is crafting plans ahead of the 2024 summer Olympic Games in Paris to ensure The Gambia beach volleyball team qualifies to the games.

President Bouchra on her part thanked the GNOC leadership for their support to volleyball and reassured that the continental volleyball body is ready to give financial, technical and moral support to the development of volleyball.

Meanwhile, Madam Bouchra also visited the Ministry of Youths and Sport where she held talks with Minister Bakary Badjie and staff.