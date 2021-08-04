Ambassador Jaiteh inspires young footballers in LRR with kits and balls

Former Gambian international footballer Tijan Jaiteh who is also a goodwill ambassador for sport over the weekend donated football materials worth over D100,000 to the Jenoi community football team and the LRR regional football team.

The ceremony was preceded by a football match between Jenoi’s junior and senior football teams. The junior team won by a goal to zero.

After the game, Tijan Jaiteh handed two pairs of football jerseys, balls to the Jenoi football team captain and the youth committee who received the materials on behalf of the regional football team. The handing over was witnessed by the deputy governor of LRR Kebba Darboe.

“I want to see players in the rural Gambia reach their full potential in football like any other player in the world’’, Jaiteh told the gathering, adding that he is impressed with the determination and commitment of the young people in the village. “I am happy to share the little I can,” he added.

Edrissa Drammeh a member of the Jenoi youth development association said the donation was timely because the community had been struggling with a lack of kits in every district competition. He said the intervention of Tijan and his very presence will also motivate more young people in their community to play football.

“No one can underestimate the love of football among young Gambians but football is also very expensive for many who couldn’t afford football shoes and jerseys and that is why we would like to thank Mr Jaiteh very much for his intervention.