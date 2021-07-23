26.2 C
Friday, July 23, 2021
Assembly to meet in extra-ordinary session

Press release

The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to inform the public that the National Assembly will convene its First Extra-Ordinary Session in 2021 Legislative Year for the period Tuesday 27th – Wednesday 28th July, 2021 at 10:00am to consider the under-mentioned important urgent matters of State: i. The Gambia Public Procurement Authority Bill, 2020; ii. National Assembly Service Bill, 2021; iii. Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2021. The Hon. Ministers for Finance & Economic Affairs and Fishreies and Water Resources shall table the aforesaid businesses respectively for the consideration of the Assembly. The sittings commence at 10:00am daily. All the COVID-19 protocols shall be observed.

