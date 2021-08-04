25.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
BAC donates D.5M to disaster victims in WCR

0

Brikama Area Council has donated the sum of D500.000.00 to windstorm victims in West Coast Region.

The Council made the assistance through the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) for onward transmission to victims in West Coast Region.

According to Lamin Singhateh, BAC’s Public Relations Officer, the gesture was precipitated by the recent windstorm which swept across the country destroying properties.

The windstorm which caused significant destruction to many public and private infrastructure and individual properties across the region resulted in displacement of many families and two deaths in the region alone.

Mr Singhateh disclosed that a total of about 2560 households with population of 39,646 persons were affected in windstorm on July 7.

Join The Conversation

