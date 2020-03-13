Barrow Nominates New Ombudsman

The Standard has been reliably informed by anonymous sources that President Adama Barrow has made a new nomination for the position of Ombudsman.

According to our sources, the new nominee is Bakary Sanyang, currently the Governor of the West Coast Region. The nomination, which is said to have been sent or on its way to the National Assembly for confirmation, comes after the lawmakers rejected the President’s initial choice, the former teacher and diplomat Baboucar Suwareh.

Meanwhile another source has informed this paper that a replacement is already being touted for Mr Sanyang as Governor.

Our source said there is irrefutable evidence that one Lamin Sanneh, who once served as Governor in the region will be going back to the job.