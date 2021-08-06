Basse Area Council starts D12.8M bridge projects

By Amadou Jadama in Basse URR

The Basse Area Council under the chairmanship of Foday Danjo on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of bridges across three villages in Kantora, Wuli East and Fulladu East districts.

The project costs a total of D 12. 8 million and will cover Song Kunda in Kantora, Baja Kunda in Wuli West and Samba Lolo in Fulladu East . The project was fully funded by the Council.

The Song Kunda and Samba Lolo bridges will be constructed by Chinese Longjiam Company and the Baja Kunda one by the Green vision Company. The projects are to be completed in three months.

Speaking at the laying of the foundation stone, Chairman Foday Danjo said the project for the three bridges is a fulfilment of his campaign promise in 2018.

He lamented the deplorable condition of access roads and the presence of streams in the area which he said poses a threat to the lives and livelihoods of the people during the rainy season.

“These places have never benefited from any project and I am delighted that Basse Area Council is wholly and solely sponsoring these projects which are all captured in our Strategic Work Plan 2019- 2022 as well as the National Development Plan,” Danjo said.

He said the bridges, once built, will immensely change the lives of the beneficiaries in the three villages.

“As the custodians of the tax payers fund my Council will continue to deliver to the region in accordance with the Local Government Act.” Chairman Danjo appealed through their line ministry as well as the National Assembly Members for government to help them with mobility.

Ousman Touray, Chief Executive Officer of the Council said this project is a dream come true and a realisation of the promises made to uplift the livelihood of the taxpayers of Basse.