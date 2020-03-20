CDS Drammeh, others in self-isolation over Covid-19

By Lamin Cham

The new Chief of Defense Staff, Major Gen. Yankuba Drammeh has gone into self-isolation along with his director of logistics Navy captain Dembo Jarjue.

The senior military officials were on board the Royal Air Maroc flight that brought in the lady with the first Coronavirus case in The Gambia early Sunday morning.

According to Army PRO Major Lamin Sanyang, the two men have already been tested negative.

“But as the protocol and medical authorities demand, they have to be isolated for about two weeks and they have since started that,” PRO Sanyang said.

Meanwhile unconfirmed reports have also said that other security officials such as the Inspector General of Police was on the same flight too.

The Standard tried the police PRO to confirm this but he would not pick calls.

Meanwhile The Standard has also been told that many passengers of the flight have been coming forward to report themselves and a good number of them has been isolated.