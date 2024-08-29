CoinSpin Fever: There’s a jackpot chance in every coin!

- Advertisement -

At the beginning of this year, the top provider, Mancala Gaming, presented a new slot, CoinSpin Fever, with impressive advantages. Let’s figure out what is so exciting about this slot and what winning opportunities it gives players. However, the best way to learn is to practice, so go to 1xBet now, start CoinSpin Fever, and try to hit the jackpot!

CoinSpin Fever differs from other slots by the absence of winning lines. This means that the player does not have to scrupulously monitor how exactly the winning symbols will fall out. The main thing is their presence, quantity, and value, not their place on the playing field.

The CoinSpin Fever field consists of only 9 cells in a 3×3 matrix – the perfect solution for a smartphone! Wins are paid out via the Claim Win feature and Bonus Game mode.

The Claim Win symbol randomly appears anywhere on the game field. It shows the spin counter and collects values ​​from its position. When the spin counter reaches 0, the feature pays out an additional prize ranging from 10% to 200% of the accumulated amount.

The Bonus Game is launched when any three symbols appear on the central line. In this mode, the slot immediately rewards the player with three re-spins. Here the fun begins – you have additional opportunities to win:

– this symbol accumulates existing coin values and randomly multiplies them from x1 to x20; Surprise – brings a random reward, while the Jackpot Surprise symbol helps to get a random jackpot;

As you can guess, the maximum win can only be obtained in the Bonus Game. If this mode does not start, you can buy it by clicking the Buy Bonus button in the upper right corner.

Want to hit the Grand Jackpot? Then, try CoinSpin Fever on 1xBet now and start spinning the slot. Remember that there’s a jackpot chance in every coin!