Controversial Babylon alkalo clarifies comments against Christians

By Amadou Jadama

After being widely condemned for his comments that he would not allocate land for building a church in his village, the alkalo of Babylon Lamin B Jarju has said that his comments were misinterpreted by the National Human Rights Commission.

The commission issued a statement condemning his comments and demanding his apology.

However, speaking to The Standard yesterday, Mr Jarju said:

“Nobody among the Christians ever came to me personally for land to build a church. So I want to tell the National Human Rights Commission that what they have said against me is misleading.

We don’t have any problem with the Christian community in this country and in this village.”

Alkalo Jarju claimed he allocated residential plots and one for a skills centre for “Christians with disabilities since ten years ago which I never did for Muslims.

“I don’t want religious sentiments because they are dangerous and that is why I came out to clarify these allegations,” he said.

