Court orders receiver to take over comium

By Bruce Asemota

The high court in Banjul has ordered that a receiver be appointed to take over the day-to-day affairs of the GSM company, Comium Gambia Limited.

The court also restrained four defendants, C-Mobile Group Limited, Nizar Mohsen Dalloul, Monty Mobile Limited and Monty Holding SAL, from taking any decision in Comium Gambia Limited.

The court further restrained these four defendants from taking ownership of the 85% shares in Comium Gambia Limited.

The orders are contained in a ruling delivered by the presiding judge following an application by Mr Tarek Musa, a minority shareholder in the company.

The plaintiff said he was dissatisfied with the manner the telco was being managed, particularly since the involvement of Monty Mobile in the business.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction at how the four defendants have been managing the “company sale and purchase of the purported 85% shares” in the company.

He said the manner the company has been managed negatively affects his rights as a minority shareholder in the purported sale of 85% shares in Comium.

The court found that legal rights exist and that “a serious issue exists” noting that the plaintiff established that the application he filed was brought in time “which is a condition precedent for the grant of such application”.

The court stated that the rights of the minority shareholder constitutes a legal right that must be protected by the court.

The court stated that the plaintiff has a case, and therefore ordered that the four defendants are restrained from acting in the sale of shares in Comium Gambia Limited.

The court accordingly ordered that an independent receiver be appointed to take over the day-to-day affairs of Comium while the four defendants are restrained from running the affairs of the company.

Tarek Musa was represented by Farage Andrews, and Anthony Mendy LP.

Mr Musa is a minority shareholder with 5% equity shares in Comium and has been a director since the inception of the company.

In 2006, the first defendant, C-Mobile was interested in obtaining a GSM licence in The Gambia to operate, establish and maintain public cellular mobile telecommunication services and the plaintiff, a renowned businessman agreed actively to assist.

In July 2007, after successful discussions with the authorities, C-Mobile and the plaintiff incorporated Comium.

Meanwhile, The Standard has learnt that the case at the high court will come up this Wednesday for a pre-trial conference.