‘Dembo By Force’ is NPP national president

By Tabora Bojang

Dembo ‘By Force’ Bojang who resigned as national president of the UDP has been unveiled as the national president of the NPP recently set up by President Adama Barrow.

Bojang from Bakau who serves as an adviser to the president, was unveiled by the president’s political adviser Siaka Jatta at the NPP first political rally held in Baniko-Kekoro Upper River Region on Sunday.

Mr Bojang welcomed his appointment and pledged to do his “utmost to ensure the continuation of President Barrow’s presidency” beyond 2021.

“I feel very proud and happy and I want to say with a very big confidence that I have all what it takes to take this party to the next level,” Bojang told The Standard.

The veteran politician resigned his position in the UDP.

He called on the people of URR to rally behind President Barrow and give him all the support.

According to Bojang, President Barrow did not hanker for the presidency but he nominated him to become the flag bearer for his former party in 2016 adding that he has since not regretted his decision because “Barrow is a visionary, truthful and God-fearing leader who is bringing broad day [sic] development to the door steps of Gambians”.

An erstwhile NCP stalwart during the First Republic, Mr Bojang said for over 50 years the people of Bakau have endured “terrible and dilapidated road conditions that caused injuries to many people but thanks to the intervention of the president, the town is undergoing road rehabilitation that is also expected to provide street lights”.