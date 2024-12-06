Did President Barrow’s computer get overheated?

- Advertisement -

In September just before the China-Africa FOCAC summit in Beijing, journalists from China Daily interviewed Adama Barrow, president of The Gambia on Sino-Gambian relations and related matters. Here is an excerpt of the interview:

China Daily: President Barrow, how do you view the current state of relations between Gambia and China, and what specific sectors do you believe hold the most potential for future cooperation?

President Adama Barrow: The relationship between The Gambia and China has evolved significantly over the past few years, characterized by deepening ties and mutual cooperation. This partnership is founded on principles of mutual respect, shared values and a commitment to achieving common goals. China has played a pivotal role in our national development, particularly through substantial investments in infrastructure, agriculture and education. These areas have laid a strong foundation for The Gambia’s socio-economic growth. Looking ahead, I see enormous potential in expanding our cooperation into new sectors. Technology, for instance, is a critical area where China’s expertise can help us leapfrog stages of development, particularly in digital infrastructure and innovation. Renewable energy is another promising field, where China’s leadership in solar and wind technology can help us meet our energy needs sustainably. Additionally, healthcare is an area ripe for collaboration, especially in improving access to medical services and advancing our health systems.

- Advertisement -

China has been involved in infrastructure projects across Africa. Can you share any upcoming or ongoing projects in your country that are being supported by the Belt and Road Initiative? Some people claimed that such projects have led to “debt traps”, what is your take on this?

The Gambia has been an active participant in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), benefiting from several key infrastructure projects that are currently underway or in the planning stages. These include the construction of major highways, bridges and energy facilities that are crucial for enhancing connectivity and powering our economy. Such projects have been instrumental in addressing some of our most pressing development challenges, including improving transportation networks and ensuring a reliable energy supply. The concerns about ‘debt traps’ are often based on misunderstandings or misrepresentations of the BRI’s objectives. In The Gambia, we approach these partnerships with a clear strategy, ensuring that all agreements are made transparently and with a full understanding of our financial responsibilities. The improvements in infrastructure directly contribute to economic growth, job creation and ultimately, the betterment of the lives of Gambians.”

As technology plays a crucial role in development, how do you see China contributing to the technological advancement of The Gambia?

- Advertisement -

As we navigate the 21st century, technology has become a cornerstone of national development. China’s rapid advancement in this field is an inspiration, and we are eager to harness this expertise to drive The Gambia’s technological progress. Our collaboration with China extends to various domains such as digital infrastructure, where we are looking to enhance our Internet connectivity and telecommunication networks. This is crucial for integrating The Gambia into the global digital economy and improving access to information and services for our citizens. We are also exploring opportunities in e-governance, which will allow us to streamline public administration and make government services more efficient and accessible. Additionally, China’s experience in developing smart cities and integrating technology into urban planning offers valuable insights as we seek to modernize our own cities and improve the quality of life for our people.

What are your primary goals and expectations for this year’s FOCAC Summit, and how do you see it shaping the future of China-Africa relations?

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit is an important event that shapes the trajectory of China-Africa relations. For The Gambia, this year’s summit represents an opportunity to deepen our strategic partnership with China and other African nations. Our primary goals include securing commitments for continued support in critical areas such as poverty reduction, infrastructure development and climate change adaptation. We also hope to foster greater collaboration in areas like trade, investment and technology transfer, which are essential for our economic growth. Furthermore, the summit will provide a platform to discuss the evolving global challenges we face, such as the impacts of climate change and the ongoing global health crises. We believe that by working together, China and Africa can develop innovative solutions that benefit both sides and contribute to global stability and prosperity.

With the world facing challenges such as climate change and global health crises, how do you envision China and Africa working together to tackle these issues?

In the face of global challenges such as climate change and health crises, the partnership between China and Africa has never been more critical. Both regions have demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing these issues, and by joining forces; we can make a significant impact. China’s advancements in green technology and sustainable practices are of particular importance to Africa as we seek to develop our economies while minimizing environmental impact. We are eager to learn from China’s experience in reducing carbon emissions, managing natural resources sustainably and promoting renewable energy. Additionally, the ongoing global health crises have underscored the need for robust healthcare systems. China’s support in improving healthcare infrastructure, training medical professionals and providing access to affordable medicines is invaluable to The Gambia and the wider African continent. Through collaboration in research, knowledge exchange and capacity building, we can build resilient systems that protect our people and ensure a sustainable future.

Given the shifting geopolitical landscape, how do you perceive the role of China in Africa compared to other global powers, and what does this mean for The Gambia?

China’s role in Africa stands out due to its approach of equal partnership and mutual benefit, which contrasts with the historical and sometimes paternalistic engagement of other global powers. This approach has allowed China to establish a strong and positive presence across the continent, including in The Gambia. China respects our sovereignty and works with us to achieve our development objectives, rather than imposing external agendas. This relationship is built on trust, and as a result, China has become a reliable partner for many African nations. For The Gambia, this partnership is essential as we navigate the complexities of the global geopolitical landscape. It provides us with the support needed to pursue our national development goals while maintaining our autonomy. China’s role in Africa is also a balancing force in a world where global power dynamics are constantly shifting. By aligning with China, The Gambia can better position itself to take advantage of emerging opportunities and address challenges in a rapidly changing world.

How can the partnership between China and The Gambia promote sustainable development, and what measures are being taken to ensure environmental considerations are prioritised?

Sustainable development is at the heart of The Gambia’s long-term vision, and our partnership with China is a key component in achieving this goal. We are committed to ensuring that all development projects, particularly those involving large-scale infrastructure, are conducted in an environmentally responsible manner. This includes comprehensive environmental impact assessments to mitigate any potential negative effects on our ecosystems. We are also adopting green technologies and practices in our development projects, drawing on China’s extensive experience in this area. For instance, we are exploring the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and lower our carbon footprint. Moreover, we are promoting sustainable agricultural practices that enhance food security while preserving our natural resources. This partnership with China not only supports our immediate development needs but also ensures that we are building a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.

What tangible benefits have Gambians seen from the partnership with China, and how do you ensure that the broader population feels the positive impact of these collaborations?

The partnership between The Gambia and China has brought about numerous tangible benefits that have positively impacted the lives of Gambians. One of the most visible outcomes is the significant improvement in our infrastructure, including the construction of roads, bridges and public buildings. These developments have enhanced connectivity, facilitated trade and improved access to essential services across the country. In healthcare, Chinese support has led to the construction of hospitals and the provision of medical equipment, which have greatly improved the quality of healthcare services available to our citizens. Education has also seen considerable benefits, with Chinese scholarships and training programs enabling many Gambians to pursue higher education and specialized skills training. We are committed to ensuring that these benefits are distributed equitably across the country, so that all Gambians, regardless of their location or background, can feel the positive impact of our partnership with China. This is achieved through inclusive policies, community engagement and transparent governance, which ensure that the fruits of our collaboration are shared by all.