Digital stamp company speaks on new tax system

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Following criticism of the government’s decision to sign a duty stamp contract with Swiss company SICPA, the company’s general manager and country representative, Clark Jarra, has defended the company’s international reputation and commitment to transparency and accountability.

Speaking to journalists during a GRA tour of water and drink manufacturing companies, Mr Jarra said SICPA is currently deployed in more than 30 countries, monitoring supply chains by uniquely and securely marking, tracking, tracing and authenticating goods throughout their life cycle.

- Advertisement -

“This provides full visibility to authorities looking to reduce illicit trade practices such as under-declaration, tax evasion, smuggling, counterfeiting and distribution of unauthorised goods,” he said.

Mr Jarra said the stamp duty is the most powerful tax maximisation platform on the market due to its speed, flexibility, mobility, accuracy and robustness.

Jarra said the company also provides security inks for currencies and sensitive documents.

- Advertisement -

He explained that the partnership with the Gambia Government is a solution based one and the stamp is just one of the elements. He said the digital stamp has security features that are difficult to replace.

“The system includes a telephone app which is currently under operation and everybody can download it. I am sure the GRA will communicate all these things. The other future we have is VA11 kind of a visa card for the enforcement team and the manufacturers. It is use for verification purposes,” he said.

The SICPA country director commended Bell Bottling Company and others for voluntarily complying with the new system.

“Having Bell as a market leader taking this leadership role is a really welcome news because we could see their commitment towards national development,” he said.

He added that shop owners will be provided with the card to verify whether the stamp used by manufacturers is authentic.

“We also have a mobile app device which is a much higher device that would be used by the GRA and SICPA enforcement teams who would be going round the country to verify and check the authenticity of stamps,” he stated.

He said the stamp is aimed at helping the government to mobilise more revenue and all businesses should take ownership of the stamp because it reduces illicit trade and secure local industries. “It is not for GRA or SICPA,” he said.

Fuel

Jarra said SICPA is also doing fuel tracking in The Gambia. He said when all fuel products sold in the nation have been marked with SICPA’s forensic markers, mobile laboratories (vehicles) outfitted with portable analysers and advanced technological capabilities are sent out to test fuel samples right there in the retail network.

“It is the fastest, most secure analysis and reporting methods, leading to the fastest sanitation of the fuel supply chain. Data-driven and forensic enforcement,” he added.

He said SICPA has also signed an agreement with government to provide a comprehensive solution allowing government authorities to monitor telecommunication services, devices and mobile money transfers in real-time

“This module accurately calculates the revenue collected by the telecommunication operators from subscribers. This allows for calculation of indirect taxes and levies. This data can also be mined for regulatory control, increasing transparency and compliance with the local regulations,” he said.