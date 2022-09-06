Ecomig stages inter-contingent football tourney to boost camaraderie

The West African military mission in The Gambia, Ecomig has started a football tournament among its three contingents.

The head of Ecowas office in The Gambia, Mrs Madam Miatta Lily French, said since 2017, the Ecomig has performed a wide range of operational duties as mandated by the regional bloc in support of The Gambia’s defence and security force.

Mrs French added that with the support and cooperation of the good people of The Gambia and the security forces, Ecomig has successfully executed its mission and mandate to enhance democracy, peace and stability in The Gambia.

“However, as the mission pursues its mandate, it is also important that it engages in a variety of activities which will ensure team work, unity of purpose, esprit de corps and camaraderie among all Ecomig contingents, hence the football tournament,” she said.

“I believe these games and similar activities have not been organised since the inception of the mission due to the various and complex commitment of the force and its mandate as well as other important assignments. It is therefore novel and refreshing that finally, such an activity is taking place. The selection of football for these fun games is even more exciting since all the three contingents are ardent and passionate football loving nations.”

The Ecowas country head added that although the various contingents are sharply reduced in terms of numbers, their mere participation is an indication of the determination, zeal and resoluteness of the force.

“There are so many reasons for holding this competition today. Besides enhancing esprit de corps, it is also a morale booster for all and sundry and an opportunity for the various contingents to interact at all levels. On that note, let me specially salute the force commander and his team for taking it upon themselves with courage and determination to put this competition together,” she told the gathering at the opening match.

Lieutenant Colonel Afford Marteye, Ecomig PRO, expressed his excitement about the tournament and thanked the people of The Gambia and The Gambia Armed Forces for the solidarity and friendship accorded to Ecomig.

The tournament started on 1st September and will run until the 8th at the Gambia Armed Forces military training academy at Fajara Barracks.