Farewell Ramadan!

Ramadan is the most religiously important time of year for Muslims in the globe. It falls on the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it signifies the month in which the Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

As the Ummah marks the end of such a holy month this week, it is important that believers everywhere reflect and re-commit themselves to those good deeds and values synonymous with the month. We must commit ourselves to be better Muslims, to be tolerant and to be their brother’s or sister’s keeper, just like Islam has instructed.

Although Ramadan will end this week, the good deeds and actions nurtured, and the bad deeds and doings shunned must be maintained in order for us to continue leading a disciplined life as Muslims. Let us always be the wonderful persons we aspired during this month. Let us reach out to family and loved ones, offer prayers and wish them that which we wish for ourselves. That is the true meaning of Islam.

It is a truism that the last ten days of Ramadan are always the most difficult for many Muslims, but they are also the most rewarding days of the month.

Indeed, it is during this night of destiny that Muslims seek as much blessings they can get. According to the Qur’an, “The Night of Destiny is better than a thousand months” of worship. Therefore, it is easy to see why Muslims strive to offer as much prayers as they can in the nigh of destiny.

It has been a learning-curve, and redemption for many believers to wash themselves off sins. Indeed, Ramadan has been a long expedition for many, but the long-awaited Eid celebrations has almost arrived. As we bid Ramadan farewell, we wish all Gambians Eid Mubarak in advance!