Which way in the search for the next GFF executive?

In the next few months, football stakeholders will sit down to elect new leaders or may be give a new mandate to the current leaders of our game for the next four years.

Unlike the national elections, only 77 votes from clubs, regional and allied associations will determine the future of a sport loved by more than a million Gambians.

This year’s election will so far center around two blocs and ideological groups- incumbent president Lamin Kaba Bajo’s much-trumpeted success story culminating in a maiden Africa Cup of Nations appearance and challenger and fellow executive member Sadibu Kamaso’s reform agenda that he says will restore lost confidence in the running of our football.

As expected, the race which has barely started is already dubbed an internal power struggle with many wondering what difference is one from the other. Both were in the executive when plans were laid for the gradual but methodical reorganisation of the administration of the game that led to successes in regional and much recently to a major continental glory- Afcon qualifications. But also, both were in the executive when massively funded infrastructural development projects failed, or stalled, as Football House would like us to call it leading to a huge disruption or disorganisation of local and national football programmes.

The authorities at Football House also endured both scares and relatively good relations with government at intervals.

With its record of the last five years now going for scrutiny, we call on the stakeholders to go to the election with a clear conscience and choose a team based on an informed choice and a reflection of the thoughts and aspirations of the million or so Gambian football lovers. The clubs, regional delegates and allied association members must know that millions of football lovers’ aspirations rest on their choices and so they must not fall prey to the manipulation of the football politicians whose motives are for the free travelling, per diems, alleged kickbacks and other leisure that go with running the game. Equally, the stakeholders must demand for the inclusion of football veterans in the running of the game and end the culture of giving the administration of the game to fame and wealth-seeking people with no history or connection with the game. While inside the pitch can be a physical scheme for players and technicians, inside the office should be a professional, knowledgeable and honest tenure for the administrators.

