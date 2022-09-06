EX-FINANCE MINISTER APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVISER TO ECOWAS COMMISSION PRESIDENT

Mr Mambury Njie, The Gambia’s former minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, has been appointed special adviser on economic and financial integration and partnership to the president of the Ecowas Commission.

Sources close to Mr Njie told The Standard last evening that Mr Njie has since left the country to take up his new position in Abuja, Nigeria.

Before this appointment, Mr Njie had served as finance minister from 2018 to May 2022. He was succeeded by Seedy Keita following the naming of the new cabinet after the presidential election.

“Mambury is an economist, a resource mobilisation, and an international affairs specialist who during his 30 years-plus career, provided high quality strategic leadership, fostered institutional reforms and teamwork, and managed performance at the highest echelons of government, financial institutions, the private sector, petroleum sector, diplomatic landscape as well as within the local and international socio-economic development arena,” the source added.

Mr Njie had also served as minister of higher education, research, science and technology, foreign affairs, finance, economic planning and industrial development after holding the position of secretary general and head of the civil service. He had served as ambassador to various countries and headed key parastatals like SSHFC and GNPC.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from a university in Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in international affairs with concentration in economic policy management from Columbia University, USA.