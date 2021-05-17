Sports Fajara golf course named after Sir Dawda May 17, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Members of the Fajara Sports Club yesterday named their golf course after the late Gambian president, himself a former amateur golfer. The ceremony preceded a memorial tournament that was launched to honour his name and legacy. Read more tomorrow. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleBarrow addresses security concerns in Eid messageNext articleMayor Lowe marks 3 years with debt-free BCC Join The Conversation RELATED ARTICLES JARAAF PAID OVER $600,000 TO SECURE LAMIN DIACK’S RELEASE May 17, 2021 GOLF FAMILY TO REMEMBER SIR DAWDA IN WEEKEND THRILL May 11, 2021 GAMBIA COULD PLAY MORE AFRICAN FRIENDLIES May 7, 2021 Latest Stories JARAAF PAID OVER $600,000 TO SECURE LAMIN DIACK’S RELEASE May 17, 2021 Former World Athletics head Lamine Diack returned home to Senegal last week after a local football club paid a bond of just over $600,000... Letters: My long-held dream finally came true! May 17, 2021 Gambia should stand up against Israeli Zionism and racism May 17, 2021 GOV’T URGED TO SUSPEND DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH ISRAEL May 17, 2021 Corruption allegations at GT Board probed May 17, 2021