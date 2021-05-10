Farewell to Ramadan

By the passage of time,

Every far event is brought near

Every new thing is made old

And every guest packs his luggage to say goodbye

Despite the good times and sweet memories made together

A guest must always be parted from the jaatiyo

As we say farewell to the blessed month of Ramadan

We must remember with certainty that Ramadan is not a month that came to be passed by or mild away

It is a teacher sent from beyond

A teacher that comes to teach us how to get the key to paradise

A teacher that comes to teach us to understand and refocus ourselves to the purpose of our existence

A teacher that comes to teach us how to suppress our never ending, extravagant and unachievable desires

A teacher that comes to teach us how to create a greater and stronger bond with our creator

A teacher that trains us to be fit to play the remaining eleven months against our outright enemy, Shaitan

A teacher that helps you build a shield against the relentless, mischievous and fruitless temptations of Shaitan for the remaining eleven months