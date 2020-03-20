Foreign Ministry receives 3 new Hongqi vehicles from China

Banjul, 18th March 2020: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has taken delivery of three new Hongqi vehicles at a ceremony held at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Banjul.

The donated vehicles were part of a pledge made by the State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Mr. Wang Yi, during his visit to The Gambia on 5th June 2019.

The vehicles were handed over to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara. In receiving the vehicles, the Foreign Minister hailed the donation as a further strengthening of The Gambia – China bilateral cooperation. He added that the donation is another important achievement in our bilateral cooperation whilst stating that the vehicles will be useful in running office errands.

Minister Tangara returned gratitude to the State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, H.E. Wang Yi, and the entire Government and People’s Republic of China. He assured that MoFA will continue to stand in solidarity with the People’s Republic of China.

In handing over the vehicles, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Gambia, His Excellency Ma Jianchun, expressed delight that the donated vehicles will help in the smooth running of the Ministry. He also used the opportunity to call for concerted efforts in the fight against coronavirus; assuring that the pandemic will soon be surmounted.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad