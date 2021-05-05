22 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
type here...
News

GAMBIA CANNOT HOST INTERNATIONAL MATCHES FOR NOW

1

after CAF disapproves Independence Stadium

The Confederation of African Football has excluded The Gambia’s only stadium from the list of venues approved for Caf and Fifa matches. The list was released a few days ago in time for the start of the World Cup qualifies in Africa.  The Gambia, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritius, Central African and Chad are among some 20 countries affected.

However, since The Gambia is not in the world Cup qualifiers, (having lost the preliminaries to Angola) the country may not necessarily and practically feel the ban immediately, at least until next year by which time the country would have upgraded the Independence Stadium.

Contacted for reactions to this development, Ebou Faye the General Manager of The Independence Stadium, said the ban is all the same an undesirable feeling. ”We have always known the poor state of the stadium and have in fact started maintenance work. Things like Scoreboard and re-grassing of the pitch to international standard may pose a big challenge but the biggest challenge would be to fix seats on the pavilions. That would require a lot of money,” Ebou Faye said.

Previous articleKidney disease
Next articleGov’t seeks to amend Pensions Act
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Gov’t seeks to amend Pensions Act

By Tabora Bojang The Gambia government is proposing to amend the 1950 Pensions Act to reorganise the administration of public service pensions scheme. The bill, which...

GAMBIA CANNOT HOST INTERNATIONAL MATCHES FOR NOW

Kidney disease

Man allegedly kills brother in CRR

Supreme Court rejects D54M NAMs loan

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions