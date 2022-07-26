11-year-old boy needs overseas treatment

- Advertisement -

Alama Sissoho, an 11-year-old boy suffering from rheumatic heart disease, needs financial support in order to under an overseas treatment.

Young Sissoho was admitted on several occasions at MRC, then referred to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital at the paediatric emergency ward.

Alama’s heat condition has stopped from continuing school for three years at Serrekunda Annex Lower Basic School

- Advertisement -

Doctors recommended for valve replacement overseas, hence the treatment is unavailable in The Gambia.

Young Alama’s parents are seeking assistance from the general public, either in cash or kind for their child to be treated overseas.

You can contact Alama’s mother on: 2573085/3598987