13 children with rare ailments travel to Peace Village Germany for treatment

By Oumie Bojang

International NGO Project Aid Gambia with the help of Peace Village Germany has on Saturday travelled to Germany with 13 new patients between the ages of 6 to 12 with ailments incurable in the Gambia.

Speaking to Raisa Nemann, one of the consultants from Peace Village Germany who came to check on the previous patients and to take along new ones, said they inspect the children’s medical history, check with their German doctors whether they can invite them for medical treatment where they will undergo surgeries, therapy, and after the treatment, bring them back home to their parents.

Nemann also added that some patients require short-term medication and some for the rest of their lives. “We have been on the trend for a while now, so far we have registered successful cases and some unsuccessful because some ailments are incurable even in Germany”.

Ebrima Jobarteh, local project manager of Project Aid, said the Peace Village partnership started in 2012 and they took three children for several months whose treatments turned out successful. He said since then, either annually or after every two years, they package more children for treatment. “Registrations are done voluntarily, parents of the patients normally come to us for assistance”.

Yaya Marr, father of Abubacarr Marr diagnosed with imperforated anus from birth who has been to Peace Village three times for treatment, expressed delight over the assistance the doctors offer his son. He said Abubacarr has been through different surgeries but none seemed to work up until he came into contact with the Peace Village package.

“He is not completely cured but his condition has immensely improved. We are grateful to Project Aid and Peace Village for the continuous assistance”.