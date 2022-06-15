22.2 C
3 Gambians, 2 Senegalese arrested for drug offenses

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia has announced the arrest of 3 Gambians and 2 Senegalese for allegedly being in possession of suspected prohibited drugs.

“Two were apprehended in the Upper River Region, one in the North Bank Region, and the other two were clutched in the Lower River Region,” DLEAG said.

Musa Wally was nabbed on June 8 2022 at Barrow Kunda, URR with two medium bundles, two parcels, and sixty-four wraps of suspected cannabis sativa.

“The said suspected cannabis sativa was concealed in an empty yellow 20 liters oil gallon that was cut on the sides to conceal the drugs.”

Alieu Barry of Basse Kabakama was arrested on June 11 2022 with one bundle, three parcels, and two hundred and thirty-one wraps of suspected cannabis sativa. 

“Senegalese national Njaga Jobe was arrested at Mayamba police checkpoint, NBR on June 7th 2022 with 7 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa.

Two parcels and twenty-six  wraps of suspected cannabis sativa were seized from 35-year-old Kebba Bah of Soma Angalfuta in the Lower River Region on June 9 2022.

Sixty-two-year-old Sahel Barro, a retired Senegalese military officer residing at Tinguage Dakar was clutched at Yelli Tenda checkpoint, LRR with three big bundles and one parcel of suspected cannabis sativa on June 11 2022.

All the suspects were taken into custody while further investigations continue,” the agency added.

