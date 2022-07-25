Adonai Art Foundation awards winners in school drawing, arts competition

- Advertisement -

By Maimuna Fatty

Adonai Art Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on creating a sense of purpose and opportunities for entrepreneurship through visual arts, has awarded students who emerged winners in its maiden art competition for schools.

The program was initiated by the CEO of the foundation, Dr. Olumide Oludare Egunlae, the President of the foundation, Mr. Moulaye Sarr and the Chairman, the board of directors Mr. Mohammad Jatta.

It is a pilot competition program commenced at Ndow’s Comprehensive Junior Secondary School and the foundation hopes to translate it to a national competition henceforth.

A total of 100 students took part in the preliminary competition which was trimmed to 37 at the semi-finals and finally 21.

Abdourahman Jobe, who emerged first, was given D3000 cash prize, followed by Emmanuel Gomez who received D2000 and Isatou Bah who emerged 3rd received D1000.

Speaking at the award ceremony held at the Ndows school grounds in Kanifing, CEO Dr. Olumide Oludare Egunlae emphasised the importance of arts education in schools saying it enables students to become creative arts practitioners and help them develop the necessary imaginative, intellectual, theoretical and practical skills to equip them for continuing personal development and professionalism.

He said in recognition of the key role art plays in the growth and development of the national economy, it behoves the government to effectively render commitment to funding arts and its practitioners especially the non-profit organisations to enable them achieve its goals.

“The roles of art in society are numerous. Art promotes our cultural heritage and creates identity. Art is very useful in everyday life and indeed so much with us, around us and within us. Art in education is a very important part of our educational system. Therefore, it should be given adequate consideration and serious funding,” Dr. Olumide urged.