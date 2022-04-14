Africell renews contract with Bright Stars Entertainment

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Mendy

Africell, a leading GSM company in The Gambia with over 62% of the market, has renewed its contract with Bright Stars Entertainment for another year as brand ambassadors.

As part of the contract, Bright Stars will promote the company’s many brands. The agreement also demonstrates Africell’s commitment to support the country’s entertainment industry.

Speaking shortly before signing the agreement, Africell’s senior public relations officer and events manager, Waka Jagne, said the company is proud of working with Bright Stars Entertainment for the past. “We are very proud to associate ourselves with them again. This clearly demonstrates that the Africell’s commitment is not only in the music industry but entertainment in general especially supporting youth that are doing tremendously well in the entertainment industry.

“Our intention was to partner with only the best and Bright Stars Entertainment are the best and they are now household names in Gambian comedy. One thing that amazes the Africell family is the creative mindset of the team. They have all the qualities to be Africell ambassadors,” he said. He said Africell supports all areas of national development as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Assan, one of the Brighter Stars edutainers, thanked Africell for renewing the contract and assured the company of his organisation’s continued commitment to promote and create new ideas for its brands. “I have no doubt we are an organisation that can give you pure music and pure drama. We basically do everything and I think this is why Africell is proud to associate themselves with us and I assure you that you will never regret associating with us. This year would be a year of so many things that we and Africell will come up with to not only promote Africell but The Gambian youth,” he said. He said Africell has been supporting the organisation even before approaching them to be the company’s brand ambassadors.

“We have learned from the previous year and are committed to make it even better because where Africell goes no one dares to follow,” he said.

All the other comedians who spoke at the signing ceremony hailed Africell’s support towards the industry and urged them to keep up the momentum. “Africell has wiped the tears of many artists in this country,” one of them said.