Alhamdoulillah NGO delivers Ramadan gifts to 40 needy families

By Tabora Bojang

Gambian-based nongovernmental organization Alhamdoulillah NGO Group has provided humanitarian support to at least 40 disadvantaged families with a consortium of food items as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan continues.

The donations were handed over to the beneficiaries at a ceremony held in Kololi and witnessed by the organization’s president Saikou Touray, board chairman Lamin Colley, vice president Ebrima Nyan, secretary-general Yama Lowe, and adviser Biran Bah among other senior members.

The organization has since its inception extended hands to vulnerable and low-income families with humanitarian aid packages including the provision of food and medication, Ramadan iftars, distribution of sacrificial meat, support for women horticulture, and helping orphans.

Among the 40 recipients include widows whose husbands were said to be close associates with members of the organization. Each beneficiary received bag of rice, onion, sugar, tea packs, dates, oil, and mayonnaise.

Public relations officer Kebba Badjie, said the items include basic provisions that support the beneficiary families to stay through Ramadan adding that the gesture is also in line with the organization’s vision of compassion, love, and sharing.

He explained that the organization carries out its work in coordination with its members in the diaspora and in the Gambia with monthly contributions to fund its non-profitable activities.

PRO Badjie averred that the organization will continue to explore other avenues to further its major intervention premised on helping orphans and needy families.

Beneficiaries, Anta Bahoum and Fatou Njie both widows hailed the Alhamdoulillah NGO Group for coming to their aid at these crucial times as they prayed for the good health and continued progress of the organization to continue its goodwill.

“This is a wonderful gesture by Alhamdoulillah NGO,” said Fatou Njie. “As we are in the holy month of Ramadan, the gifts will go a long way in supporting us and our families.”

The recipients also acknowledged the organization’s repeated gestures toward them and their families and hailed its members for their commitment to the spirit of togetherness.