APS signs Gambian tiktoker Tida Jobe as brand ambassador

By Olimatou Coker

APS International Money Transfer has on Tuesday signed in Gambian tiktoker Tida Jobe as the company’s brand ambassador.

The signing ceremony was held at APS Islamic Microfinance headquarters in Bijilo.

APS is a Gambian-owned leading international money transfer company in The Gambia from the diaspora, with the mission of enabling hard-working people in the UK and around the world, safely and securely transfer money to the Gambia and other countries worldwide at a reasonable cost with the most favorable exchange rate.

APS Money Transfer has extensive branch and agent networks across The Gambia from Kartong to Koina to provide customers easy access to collect their money transfers.

Miss Jobe will be engaged in several activities for the company.

APS sees Tida as a young and talented Gambian who uses her comedy as a means of portraying positive values on her social media platforms. This inspires Gambian youths to show passion in whatever they do. APS hopes that this partnership will help inspire the youth of our country to harness their talents and realise their dreams.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tida Jobe, expressed delight to be associated with the leading international money transfer company in the Gambia from the diaspora.

“APS makes it easier for families and friends living in the diaspora to send money safely to their loved ones in the Gambia with convenience. It provides easy access for their customers to receive their money transfer within their local communities or from where they live”, she said.

She added that she is happy APS has chosen her as their brand ambassador. “I am glad to be here because it is a Gambian owned business and In Sha Allah we are going to work together as a team to take APS forward and the company as a whole,” Ms Jobe said.

Seedy Conteh, marketing manager of APS, said: “As a Gambian-owned money transfer company, APS is proud of its customer service delivery both in the Gambia and the diaspora and we believe in supporting our own. Hence, this partnership with Tida in addition to other Gambian media platforms that are already in partnership with the company”.

Conteh further said they are proud to lead the way in giving back to the community.

Noting that the company has made several significant interventions and donations to the health care system, disaster and emergency relief, education, support to religious institutions, community groups and youth organisations.

Also speaking, Shehu Touray, head of operations, said: “We the management and staff of APS will like to thank and appreciate our newest brand ambassador Tida Jobe and her management team for this partnership. The company hopes to engage and partner with more Gambians and Gambian businesses in the future.”