Aviation Stakeholders set to address security challenges at Banjul Airport

The National Civil Aviation Security Committee (NCASC), on Wednesday, 29th June 2022 met over security matters affecting the aviation ecosystem of The Gambia. The meeting afforded the members the platform to identify strategic remedies to the security issues at the country’s only airport.

The NCASC exists among others to maintain a safe and secure airport through effective communication and coordination of roles among security services at the Banjul International Airport.

During the meeting, the Director General, Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Fansu Bojang assured that his office will continue to engage the Ministry of Local Government and Lands to establish a buffer in the airport premises in order to address the growing encroachment into the airport premises.

He informed the meeting that a new baggage screening machine has been installed at the airport. “The machine is equipped with the appropriate technology to detect weapons, and explosives and the aviation security screening personnel have been trained on Threat Image Recognition”.

The Director General pointed out that effective coordination among the security services can increase the compliance level of Civil Aviation.

Furthermore, the DG conducted a brief presentation on the responsibility of security forces under the National Civil Aviation Security Programme to refresh the memories of committee members on their obligation and to renew their commitments to comply with the provisions of the programme.

The Minister of Interior and chairperson of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee, Seyaka Sonko, expressed the need to protect the premises of the Banjul International Airport and urged all security institutions involved to be vigilant.

He called on each security institution to effectively carry out their functions; especially according to the National Civil Aviation Security programme. In the same vein, he challenged the commands of the security establishments to work towards ensuring that this task is achieved.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Abdoulie TB Jarra, said the Banjul International Airport is an important and sensitive institution and needs effective collaboration with sister security services to ensure that there is security and safety at all times. He encouraged the sister security institutions to effectively partner and safeguard the premises of the Airport.