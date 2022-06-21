BAC chairman tells youth to desist from party politics, obey gov’t

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Brikama Area Council chairman Sheriffo Sonko has warned youths against affiliating with any political party but rather work with President Adama Barrow for the development of the country.

Chairman Sonko called on the youths to refrain from any conducts that can jeopardize the long-term peace and stability of the Gambia.

He made these remarks on the sidelines of the Talokoto Youth and Children Development Association Congress held in Talokoto Kombo East WCR.

“Following the president or the government does not mean you are doing politics. I am not telling you to follow the political parties, you should follow the government so that you can have your meaningful development and to be able to live in a peaceful society. Yes, I am a politician, but I did not come here for political issues. I came here to support development because Area Councils are part and parcel of the development of the grassroot. So, there is no political party that invited me here and if I am to advise the youth, I will advise them against affiliating themselves with politics when it comes to national development. Every one should follow the government and where you think they went wrong advise them and where you think that they are going right, support them” Chairman Sonko stated.

He added that meaningful development cannot take place in any country in the absence of peace and tolerance.

Chairman Sonko finally urged the people of West Coast to maintain such kinds of congresses to be able to have good structures of grass root development in their communities.

Asked about his re-election, Sonko who has since decamped to the NPP from his dismissal from the opposition UDP said; “I have nothing to say to that because the election is 2023, and we are in 2022. I am working. I don’t know whether I will contest or not.”

Newly elected Chairperson of the Association Lamin Colley expressed gratitude to the village youths for the confidence bestowed on him and vowed to address their needs and aspirations.

He disclosed that his first priority in office is to complete the fencing of the football field and to build a market for the women.