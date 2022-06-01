Banjul market women receive support from Mbolo Association

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

Banjul market women have received support from Mbolo Association to manage waste through the organic waste management project.

The project is aimed at converting disposable wastes into manures that will be used by farmers in their gardens to produce more fresh vegetables without using chemical compositions.

It is also aimed at promoting the circular economy in The Gambia by controlling waste and collecting all the organic materials from the markets to be later transported to the gardens to be treated as a compose manure.

Vendors, especially vegetable sellers at the Albert market would be provided with a 10liter waste bin. The bins would enable women to dispose organic waste materials, which will be decomposed to fertilizer and help keep the market clean and control waste.

Kena Jarra, environmental manager at the Albert Market, explained that women’s contribution to the project is beyond keeping the market clean, they contribute in saving the environment for the next generation.

“These women contribute to fight global warming. They segregate waste and this waste is taken to the dump site to be treated as manure for the gardeners. So in segregating the waste they are helping the world and for the sustainable generation.”

In order to keep the project alive and ensure its proper maintenance, Mr Jarra said a team will be deployed monitor vendors.

“Every week, we would be going to these specific markets to see if women are taking ownership of this project. We would want to know how they are segregating the waste and also if they are taking care of the buckets.

If we see improvements then we continue the project.”

Silvia Liopant Sambou, program coordinator, Mboolo Association, The Gambia, said the project is working towards a sustainable municipal waste management for the Metropolitan Area of the Greater Banjul.

“This project is a pilot project between the Greater Banjul Area municipality councils; Brikama Area Council (BAC), Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), and Banjul City Council (BCC).”

She explained the project started at Tujereng and it was called the “Tujereng Jambando” that was the initiation.