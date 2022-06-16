Banjul Rotary club, others celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As part of the celebrations marking Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebration marking her 70 years of service to the people of the UK, the realms and the Commonwealth, Banjul Rotary Club and its sister rotaries joined the other capital cities of the Commonwealth to lit beacons at 9:15 local time as a unique tribute to the longest serving British Monarch.

Jubilee Beacons is United Kingdom’s long tradition of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations with the lighting of beacons.

The event was held at a local hotel in Kololi last Thursday and was graced by the British High Commissioner to The Gambia David Belgrove.

Fatou Bah, past assistant governor for Rotary District 9101 said as rotarians they envision a global surge in local efforts to promote positive peace with the involvement of other rotarians throughout the world.

“We are people of action and today we hope to strengthen our commitment to peace by communicating, collaborating, and celebrating with the world, our communities and amongst ourselves,” Madam Bah added.

Adel Sock, Assistant Governor Region 13 under District 9101overseeing Bijilo, Brusubi and Banjul Rotary Clubs in The Gambia said rotarians provide service to others and promote integrity, advance world understanding, goodwill and peace to their fellowship of business profession and community leaders.

She explained that rotarians are practitioners for peaceful societies through their efforts in fighting diseases, providing clean water, supporting education, and growing local communities.

Madam Sock stated that as rotarians they have no doubt that if concerned citizens work together to create peace locally, then lasting change can happen globally.

The British High Commissioner David Belgrove, applauded the Rotary Club of Banjul for leading the initiative as part of their programs for positive peace and building better relations between peoples and nations.