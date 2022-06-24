Bankers’ association to host award night tomorrow

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Bankers’ Association will tomorrow host its 5th Annual Bankers Awards Night and will mark 20years of its existence as a registered professional association. The event will be held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference in Bijilo.

The occasion serves as a forum that brings together all the stakeholders in the banking sector, government and other financial institutions and the general public to interact informally and to be informed about the modest achievements of the association and the institute of bankers.

The association will also award its founding presidents and vice presidents and employee of the year in each bank.

The association was registered on 27 February 2002 through the collective efforts of the managing directors of all the commercial banks in The Gambia with the aim of raising banking service delivery to international standard.

Senior dignitaries such as the president of West Africa Bankers’ Association, Sierra Leone Bankers Association, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, the Senegalese and Liberia Bankers’ Association.