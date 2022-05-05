CEN-SAD donates medical equipment to Gambia Government

- Advertisement -

BANJUL, 3 May 2022: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara on Friday 29 April 2022 signed an exchange note of medical supplies donated to the Government of The Gambia from the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD). Minister Tangara received the donated items from H.E Ibrahim Almoustapha, CEN-SAD Executive Secretary Counceller (Representative), at a ceremony held at the Banjul International airport. The Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye was also present.

The medical equipment which include; One(1) mammaography machine, Five (5) oxygen concentrator, Five (5) multiparameter monitors, and Ten (10) gas refrigerators donated by CEN-SAD, were negotiated by the Honorable Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on the margins of CEN-SAD Summit held from 29th to 30th March 2022 in Rabat, Morocco.

FM Tangara thanked CEN-SAD on behalf of the Government of The Gambia for promptly responding to the request and said he hopes in the future Gambia can exchange between CENSAD countries. “I think experts from other countries can come and support other countries…I think that exchange can go a long way in strengthening the ties between our countries,” posited Dr. Tangara

In handing over the medical equipment, the Director of Infrastructure Ministry of Health Niger, Mr. Mamane Kiassa thanked the Government of The Gambia for the warm welcome and said these equipment are response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health Dr. Mustapha Bittaye also expressed his utmost gratitude to CEN-SAD who continues to contribute and support The Gambia and many other countries in the sub region. He said it is a great day for The Gambia and women in particular because most women need to screen regularly, and this will save a lot of lives. Dr. Bittaye said the equipment are essential ingredients to The Gambia’s health sector and will further strengthen the Ministry’s ability to meet the health needs of the population.

The handing over ceremony was chaired by Foreign Ministry’s Information officer, Ms. Ya Awa Touray.