￼ChildFund In’t Gambia gives food aid to displaced families in Foñi

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund International the Gambia on Wednesday handed over food items and other essential commodities to their local partner Foñi Ding Ding Federation and the West Coast Regional Disaster Management Coordinating Office for onward distribution to internally displaced persons in the region.

The humanitarian food items which included three hundred 50kg bags of rice, three hundred gallons of cooking oil and three hundred packets of soap are earmarked to the internally displaced people and their host families in Bondali, Sangajor, Bwiam and Sibanor in the aftermath of the recent border clashes between the Senegalese military and the MFDC separatists.

Speaking at the presentation, Musukuta Komma Bah, ChildFund the Gambia country director, said it is gratifying for the organisation to support needy Gambians especially people in critical need.

She added that ChildFund is poised to create child friendly centers to give them core social support.

Edi Bah, manager of Foñi Ding Ding Federation, said: “I believe the donation will take beneficiaries a long way in this critical time.”

Bah said this is part of their responsibility to support affected people where there are humanitarian needs.

He also expressed gratitude to those who donated the food items.

Binta Sey Jadama, regional disaster coordinator for the West Coast Region, described the donation as useful, adding that it is meant to ease the pressure on hosts of the displaced families as well as help boost the nutritional status of beneficiaries especially children.

Also speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mariama Jarju of Bondali, expressed gratitude to the donors for the support and assured that the donated items will be put into good use.