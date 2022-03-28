￼Community influencers in LRR urged to preach peace and avoid hate speech

- Advertisement -

The Head Chief of Kiang East, Alhagie Ansumana Sanneh, has urged community influencers in the Lower River Region to continue to preach peace and speak against hate speech.

Chief Sanneh made these remarks recently in Mansakonko at the end of a two-day sensitization workshop on hate speech and social bullying for 20 community influencers from across LRR.

According to him, as community influencers whenever they talk people listen and as such, they should make the best use of that opportunity to speak against hate speech.

- Advertisement -

He stressed that hate speech doesn’t constitute freedom of expression, thus called it unjustifiable.

He noted that the training was timely as National Assembly elections campaigns continue to gain momentum across the country.

He urged participants to share the knowledge gained from the training widely in their communities.

- Advertisement -

“We must all embrace peace and foster social cohesion while saying no to hate speech and politics of insult,” he added.

Chief Sanneh applauded Beakanyang and partners for brining such an important training to the people of LRR.

Speaking earlier, Omar Bah, Program Officer for Peace, Security & Justice at the National Youth Council, urged participants to continue to speak against hate speech in the country to ensure sustainable peace.

Mr. Bah hailed Beakanyang for conducting a successful training in LRR and assured of his office’s continuous support and partnership.

The Executive Director of Beakanyang, Nfamara Jawneh thanked the participants for making the workshop successful.

According to him, the issue of hate speech in particular is becoming a serious concern for many Gambians, thus the need to mitigate it as soon as possible.