Consul Jawara extends condolences to family of late Angolan president

The Gambia’s Consul to Angola Hagie Jawara has sent his condolences to the families of the late Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos who ruled Africa’s second biggest oil producer for nearly four decades. President Santos died a few weeks ago aged 79 at the Barcelona Teknon clinic following a prolonged illness.

“I want to extend my condolences to his entire family and the people of Angola. The former president was my good friend and he has intervened on a number of occasions to get Gambians and other African migrants released from prison,” Jawara said.

He said the Gambian community in Angola has lost a great father and brother who had great respect and love for them.

Consul Jawara also extended gratitude to President Adama Barrow for trusting him with the leadership to continue to represent The Gambia in Angola. He said President Barrow has proven over the years that he is committed to democracy and rule of law. “I want to urge all Gambians to maintain the peace and tranquillity this country has been known for,” Jawara said.