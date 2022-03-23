Cuban deputy foreign minister thanks Gambia for ‘permanent support’

- Advertisement -

The vice minister of foreign affairs of Cuba, Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, recently held meetings with several African foreign ministers, including The Gambia’s, Mamadou Tangara.

At the meetings which were held on the sidelines of the Second Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Ms Camejo thanked The Gambia for its “friendship and permanent support for Cuba”.

She reaffirmed her country’s commitment to peace, justice, development, well-being and respect for human rights.

Speaking at the round table “Recodifying Diplomacy”, the senior Cuban official rejected the unilateral coercive measures being applied against developing countries which violate international law.

She highlighted the Caribbean island’s commitment to peace, justice and development, well-being and respect for all human rights for all.

During the event, Rodríguez Camejo also participated in the panel “A vision for the development of Africa”, where she highlighted the historical ties of brotherhood between Cuba and Africa.