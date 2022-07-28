D 14. 9 million Basse Ring-Road Project on Course

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

Ministry of Transport

Following the successful completion of the new Basse Market, which is in full operation since, The Government of The Gambia, through The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has awarded another contract of 14.9 million dalasis for the construction of the Basse ring road, covering the market area, the police station and the garage.

The construction which is on, is expected to be ready by the end of August, 2022. The ring road will have drainage as well for the smooth flow of the rain waters into the Basse River.

During a site visit to the project on Thursday, 19th July, 2022, by members of the Project Steering Committee, Matarr Ceesay, Director of Technical Services, Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure explained that the construction of the Basse ring road came about following an appeal made by the people of Basse to the President during the opening of the Basse Market.

Director Ceesay described the project as an important infrastructural development stride, that when completed, will make the land scape of Basse looks more beautiful, and helps in delivery of goods along the Market faster.

“The project is a concrete pavement. This will make the road more durable as we all know that the history of rain waters in Basse,” he said.

He expressed his satisfaction that the project is going on smoothly as planned despite some challenges in the past,

James Furumus Gomez, Senior Project Manager, Gamworks, reiterated that his office will always partner with government for the construction of the much-needed infrastructural projects across the country.

He told the meeting that the project is going fine as all the materials such as cement, basalt and sand are all available on site.

Ousman Ceesay, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, chaired, the meeting.