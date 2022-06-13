D30.5M new Brikama market to be completed this month

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure

- Advertisement -

The final reconstruction of the 30.5 million dalasis Brikama market is to be completed by the end of June 2022.

In a move to bring back those glory days at the market with the hustling and bustling, the Government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure has been reconstructing a new market for the people of Brikama and its surrounding villages.

The reconstruction works have now entered its final stages and work is expected to finish this month and after which, a technical inspection of the structures and facilities of the market will be conducted by the different stakeholders before the market will be opened to the general public for business.

- Advertisement -

This market has about 88 new stalls (each with its own cash – power meter), two sheds for women vendors, four fire hydrants, security offices and other safety issues will also be provided.

In order to avoid water logging in the market, the newly built area is paved in a way that facilitate drainage.

It could be recalled that in 2020, a serious fire outbreak engulfed the Brikama market, burning about 20 stalls and causing massive destruction at the market, rendering market dwellers out of business for a while without revenue.