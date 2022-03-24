DAFI celebrates In’t Women’s Day 2022￼

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

DAFI in partnership with Gambia Food and Nutrition Association (Gafna) last week Monday celebrated International Women’s Day, at the Gafna office in Bakau.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ”gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

DAFI is a scholarship programme that supports refugee students in tertiary education institutions pursuing undergraduate degrees and other higher education training programmes. It is funded through the German government through UNHCR and implemented by Gafna, it is currently supporting over 13 students at the university and other higher tertiary institutions in The Gambia.

Speaking, Yusufa J Gomez, executive director, said the theme is in recognition and celebration of the women and girls who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation and response and to honour their leadership and contribution towards a sustainable.

He added that this is the time to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

Executive director Gomez said the day aims to spread the message of gender equality and promote a better society where there is no gender bias. “And today indeed, we are here to celebrate women’s day to honour the accomplishments of women. Remember there is no sustainable future without women and girls.

“Therefore, we have to act now to bridge the gender gap and ensure that the playing ground is leveled,” he said.

Benoite PA Osango Ntashaykolo, a representative of DAFI club Gambia, said a woman defines peace, love patience, and integrity.

“The government of The Gambia recognises gender equality and women empowerment as a key factor for the attainment of socio-economic development. The constitution of The Gambia recognises the importance and the right of women in the society and highlights various legal contexts amended and being implemented to ensure the protection of women in the country”.