Denbigh concert raises over £2k for children in Gambia

A music event in North Wales has raised funds for a hugely worthy cause in Africa.

Two Welsh male voice choirs performed in a charity concert to raise funds that would provide basic essentials to motherless children in the Gambia.

Denbigh and District Male Voice Choir joined forces with Llanddulas Male Voice Choir for the event that was staged at Denbigh Town Hall.

After the two choirs opened the event, the first soloist of the evening was Kizzie Cooper, a pupil at St Brigid’s School.

Another soloist at the concert was 17-year-old Bethan Guiver, who is also a pupil at St Brigid’s School.

Jennie Coates, of Ruthin, was a soloist during the second half of the concert.

Cllr Mark Young is a vice president of Denbigh and District Male Voice Choir and he sponsored the successful evening.

“It was a delight to support and attend the evening and after performing for the first time in over two years with the challenge of singing jointly with another choir and new members plus musical director Sam (Pritchard) they absolutely nailed it,” he said.

“Nia (Roberts) and her son Sam are a true credit to their profession and our community, having young singers perform was a master-stroke and definitely a way forward.

“Raising nearly £2,500 on the night was the icing on the cake and we now wish Nia the best of luck on her travels going to Gambia helping people.

“Well done to everyone involved raising funds for this vital cause.”

Culled from the Free Press UK.