DK Telecoms opens Brikama branch

By Oumie Mendy

DK Telecoms, a Gambian owned internet service provider established in 2019, has expanded its services in the West Coast Region with the opening of a new branch in Brikama over the weekend.

It is geared towards providing quality and high-speed internet closer to the people.

Speaking at the colourful inaugural ceremony, CEO Lamin Drammeh announced that DK Telecoms is set to provide quality and affordable internet services to the door steps of every Gambian.

“DK Telecoms is the only internet service provider that has full coverage in The Gambia. Being a Gambian company, we have social responsibilities and part of it was providing internet connection to Tanka-Tanka psychiatric hospital, the Banjul polyclinic, the Deaf School amongst others without any commercial return. DK Telecoms is set on giving back to the community. There is a battery system that lasts for 72 hours and a surveillance system where individuals can watch over their homes even from their offices,” CEO Drammeh disclosed.

He said DK Telecoms does not only stop at internet provision for commercial purposes but also engaged in supporting youths on career development and the provision of employment opportunities.

Harouna Badjie, a representative of the governor of West Coast Region, Lamin Sanneh commended DK Telecoms for its commitment and contribution to national development and providing employment opportunities for Gambians.

Badjie assured the company of the office of the governor’s support to continue creating an enabling environment for an effective service delivery.