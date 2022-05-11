Ecowas discusses security situation in West Africa

- Advertisement -

The President of the ECOWAS Commission and the Executive Secretary of the Conseil de l’Entente discussed the political and security situation in West Africa, and cooperation between the two institutions

His Excellency Marcel Amon-Tanoh, Executive Secretary of the Conseil de l’Entente was received in audience this Thursday, 5 May 2022, by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, at the headquarters of the regional organisation in Abuja, Nigeria. The two heads of institutions discussed the political and security situation in West Africa, and cooperation between the two institutions.

On the political front, the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the Executive Secretary of the Conseil de l’Entente expressed concern over the recent challenges to constitutional order in some countries in the region. They recalled the commitment of these two institutions to democratic principles and called for a rapid return to constitutional order in countries of the sub-region undergoing political transitions.

- Advertisement -

With regard to peace and security in the West African region, the two Heads of Institutions expressed serious concern about growing violent extremism, which has led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in some Sahel States. They commended the efforts of the Member States concerned to contain the extremist threat, and called for solidarity, mutual assistance and cooperation among all West African States.

Their Excellencies Jean Claude Kassi Brou and Marcel Amon-Tanoh also stressed the need for their two organisations to foster political and security cooperation, which is essential for the peace, development and integration of West African States. They intend to pursue the partnership between their two institutions on the basis of the principle of complementarity and synergy. In that connection, they signed a Cooperation Agreement between the ECOWAS Commission and the Conseil de l’Entente.