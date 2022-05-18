32.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
type here...
Gambia National news

FaFa M’Bai delivers lecture at World Muslim Communities Council seminar

12
- Advertisement -

Alhaji FaFa Edrissa M’Bai has made The Gambia and the Muslim world proud after delivering an insightful lecture at an international Muslim conference held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at the conference themed Islamic Unity: Concept, Opportunities and Challenges organised by the World Muslim Communities Council from 8-9 May 2022, Mr M’Bai’s presentation on the Historical Grandeur of Islam, Contemporary Challenges of the Muslim Ummah and Solutions was hailed as a brilliant scholarly contribution to the success of the conference.

Among those present were the distinguished Islamic scholar and cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Hydara Jailani; a bloodline descendant of Sheikh Abdoul Khadiri Jilani (RA) who facilitated Fafa’s invitation and was alongside the Imam Ratib of Gunjur and former president of The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council, Sheikh Muhammad Lamin Touray, and Sheikh Taha Muhammad Ceesay.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAfrican Union endorses African Diaspora Finance Corporation (ADFC)
Next articleEx-NAMs, Governors poised to rally around Barrow
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Wings must wait for Satou Sabally’s debut

The Wings entered their two-game East Coast road trip last weekend with more questions than answers after a flat season-opening home loss to the...

ALLIED ASSOCIATIONS NOW HOUSED AT FOOTBALL HOUSE

I want to be lightskinned

The historical grandeur of Islam, contemporary challenges of the Muslim Ummah and solutions

Gov’t should get rid of afternoon

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions