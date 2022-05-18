FaFa M’Bai delivers lecture at World Muslim Communities Council seminar

- Advertisement -

Alhaji FaFa Edrissa M’Bai has made The Gambia and the Muslim world proud after delivering an insightful lecture at an international Muslim conference held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at the conference themed Islamic Unity: Concept, Opportunities and Challenges organised by the World Muslim Communities Council from 8-9 May 2022, Mr M’Bai’s presentation on the Historical Grandeur of Islam, Contemporary Challenges of the Muslim Ummah and Solutions was hailed as a brilliant scholarly contribution to the success of the conference.

Among those present were the distinguished Islamic scholar and cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Hydara Jailani; a bloodline descendant of Sheikh Abdoul Khadiri Jilani (RA) who facilitated Fafa’s invitation and was alongside the Imam Ratib of Gunjur and former president of The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council, Sheikh Muhammad Lamin Touray, and Sheikh Taha Muhammad Ceesay.